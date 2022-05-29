Matthew McConaughey returns to hometown of Uvalde following school shooting

Matthew McConaughey returned to his hometown of Uvalde following the tragic school shooting that took place earlier this week.

An 18-year-old male, who was later identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two teachers when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

He was killed on the scene after reportedly being shot by responding officers.

The shooting was the deadliest at a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

In a video obtained by Fox News, Matthew was seen visiting Uvalde on Friday with United States Representative Tony Gonzales.

It comes after the actor, 52, called for stricter gun laws in the US following the shooting.

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited pic.twitter.com/2LwZPbuVNX — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 27, 2022

He wrote in a statement shared on social media on Tuesday: “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas.”

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

“Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

“And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”