Matthew McConaughey clarifies his comments on Covid vaccine after receiving backlash

Matthew McConaughey has clarified his comments on the Covid-19 vaccine, after receiving backlash.

Earlier this week, the actor came under fire after he said he wanted “to find out more information” before supporting any mandate to vaccinate young children.

The 52-year-old, who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares three kids with his wife Camila – Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8.

Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook summit, Matthew said: “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information.”

“There’s gonna come a time, though — and there has already in these last two years, obviously — there’ll come a time where you’re gonna have to roll the dice one way or the other and go, where are the numbers in my favor?”

“I’m vaccinated. Wife’s vaccinated. … We’re over here just trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible, but I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.”

After receiving backlash over his comments, Matthew took to Instagram to clarify his statement.

He wrote: “I want to clarify something that has been making the rounds in the press about my answer in a NYT interview I did the other day.”

“When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate.”

“What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The Hollywood star concluded his statement by writing: “I appreciate the ear and clarity, just keep livin.”

