Matthew McConaughey calls for gun law reform after school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde

Matthew McConaughey is among a host of celebrities calling for stricter gun laws in the US, after a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old male, who has been identified as Salvador Ramos, killed at least 19 children and two adults when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

He was killed on the scene after reportedly being shot by responding officers.

The shooting is the deadliest at a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

Matthew has since addressed the shooting in a statement shared to social media.

He wrote: “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas.”

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

Uziyah Garcia, 10. He was in 4th grade. pic.twitter.com/pMpZm6VYvP — Natasha ⚯͛ (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

The actor continued: “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

“Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

“And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

Other stars such as James Corden, Taylor Swift and Amy Schumer have also expressed their “rage and grief” online after the atrocity that took place yesterday.

James Corden addressed the school shooting in the opening monologue for The Late Late Show, saying: “When I dropped my kids off at school this morning and kissed them goodbye, it doesn’t cross your mind that that could ever be the last goodbye.”

“And the thought of that phone call, that your child is the victim in a mass shooting is beyond comprehension as a human being.”

Taylor Swift wrote: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.”

“By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.”

“Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep,” she added alongside a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivering an emotional speech.

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Comedian Amy Schumer wrote: “We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools.”

“This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country.”

Our children deserve #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers from leaders elected to protect them from gun violence. Join the movement to #EndGunViolence: Text ACT to 644-33 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) May 25, 2022