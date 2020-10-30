Matthew McConaughey addresses the ‘sexual tension’ between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt during virtual table read

Matthew McConaughey has addressed the “sexual tension” between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt during the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

Last month, the former couple sent fans into a frenzy when they acted out a steamy scene during a virtual reading of the 1982 comedy.

A host of famous faces were involved in the live table read, including Matthew McConaughey, who could be seen smirking during Jennifer and Brad’s scene.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in a table read is the best thing that ever happened this month. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q1Ct6GUQK2 — Playbuck (@Playbuck_PH) September 18, 2020

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the actor was asked by a fan if he could feel the “sexual tension” between the exes.

Matthew joked: “Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable.”

“Yeah, I noticed that after, that a lot of the topics were about that, or about them…”

“No, I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day,” he added.

The live table read served as a fundraiser for two nonprofit organisations: CORE – which provides emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance – which is focused on reforming the criminal justice system.