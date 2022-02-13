Matthew MacNabb safe from next week’s DWTS dance-off after emotional performance dedicated to his late friend Ryan

Matthew MacNabb is safe from next week’s Dancing with the Stars dance-off after an emotional performance dedicated to his late friend Ryan.

The Belfast native met Ryan when he moved to California three years ago, and he was left heartbroken when the 27-year-old passed away in 2021 after a diving accident.

Taking to Instagram after his pal’s death, Matthew wrote: “For those of you who were lucky to have met Ryan, you know how much of a special person he was.”

“He was always the happiest person in the room. It’s hard to believe that when you consider the horrible things that have happened to him in this life. How could he be so kind, so happy, so full of life?”

“It was only when we went out on a hike one day last year that I really understood him. I remember observing Ryan from a distance and seeing the love and kindness he had for each person,” the reality star continued.

“It was at that point I realised he had such strong compassion and love for people because he had suffered so much and he never wanted anybody to feel his pain. He had such love for life because he knew the darkest moments and he appreciated genuine goodness.”

“I’ve learnt a lot from Ryan. I’m a kinder, more compassionate man because of him. Ultimately I could write a book about Ryan Freeman and the lessons I’ve learnt from him but the one thing that Ive truly learnt is to be present in the moment.”

“Life is short. It is made up of moments. Moments where you fully appreciate how lucky you are to be exactly where you are. When I look back on my time with Ryan, I look back with grateful eyes of beautiful moments and amazing adventures. I don’t look back with regret. To me that is life in its purest form.”

“I wish I could do more to celebrate Ryan. However, I’m going to honour him by living his message, loving life to its fullest, never letting fear get in the way, being kind to others and appreciating every moment I have in this life. The true Ryan Freeman way!”

Matthew concluded the post by writing: “Ryan, I love you. You will forever be my family, my brother and the angel to my side.”

“I will remember you for the light you brought to me and to this world. This is not a goodbye, it’s a see you later ❤️ Sincerely, Your Irish Brother ☘️🥃”

Matthew dedicated his dance on Sunday night to Ryan, and scored an impressive score of 26 points from the judges.

He also received the most votes from the public, meaning he will automatically go through to week seven of the show, skipping next week’s dance-off.

The first dance-off of Dancing with the Stars will air next Sunday from 6:30pm on RTÉ One.