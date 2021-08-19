Matthew MacNabb reveals he was mourning the death of his best friend while on Love Island

The Irish contestant met with a psychologist while he was in the villa

Irish Love Island star Matthew MacNabb has revealed he was grieving the loss of his best friend while he was in the villa.

The 26-year-old entered the show in Casa Amor, and was brought back to the main villa by Kaz Kamwi.

After Kaz recoupled with Tyler Cruickshank, the Belfast native struck up a romance with bombshell Priya Gopaldas, but he was dumped from the show last week when Priya chose to couple up with new boy Brett Staniland.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Matthew reflected on the past few “crazy” months of his life.

He said: “From one of my best friends passing away two weeks before Love Island, to entering the villa and experiencing all that came with it.”

“I’m not going to lie, the first week in the villa I struggled a lot. I was thinking of my friend and wanted my loved ones around me. Meanwhile, I was wanting to be my usual happy, positive self to really show who I was.”

“I haven’t told anyone this, but I met with the psychologist when I was in the villa and cried for a solid hour,” Matthew revealed.

“She helped me so much and made me realise that this life is an adventure and with any adventure, there are ups and there are downs. However, that is the journey and as long as you realise that, you will be okay.”

“So embrace it, be present, be grateful and you will start to live your adventure to the best of your ability. This life is an amazing story and you are the main character in it. Live without fear, go for what you want, because someday the story will end, so make it epic.”

Matthew went on to say: “I just want to thank @itv2 and @loveisland for being so supportive and amazing throughout. You are an amazing group of people❤️”

“If you or anyone you know need to talk to someone, please go to hubofhope.co.uk and type in your post code for the most appropriate charity,” he added.