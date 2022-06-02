Matthew MacNabb recalls the moment his relationship with Laura Nolan turned romantic

Matthew MacNabb has recalled the moment his relationship with Laura Nolan turned romantic.

The Love Island star has been dating the professional dancer since earlier this year, after they were paired together on Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking about at the official Love Island launch in House Dublin on Thursday, Matthew admitted his relationship with Laura started during “week one” of the hit RTÉ show.

The Downpatrick native explained: “Me and Laura just connected very well instantly. One thing lead to another and now we’re at a Love Island event together!”

Matthew also revealed he and Laura shared their first kiss “on the dancefloor” during rehearsals.

He said: “It was a dance move and I had it in my mind that it was what I was going to do and it worked.”

Explaining why they decided to keep their relationship a secret for so long, the 27-year-old said: “We wanted to keep it private because we didn’t want to make it about us, we wanted to make it about the experience of the show.”

“I think it would’ve been unfair on other contestants to [reveal our relationship early on in the show]. Also, I didn’t want to belittle it in a way because I didn’t know if it was going to be serious or not and obviously the more time we spent together, it changed.”

“And then when I kissed her on the dancefloor [in the semi-final], it was just spur of the moment.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.