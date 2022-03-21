Matthew MacNabb gushes over girlfriend Laura Nolan after finally confirming their romance

Matthew MacNabb has gushed over his girlfriend Laura Nolan, after finally confirming their romance.

After being sent home from Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night, the Love Island star confirmed he has been secretly dating his pro dancing partner for the past few months.

Speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show on Monday morning, the Downpatrick native admitted he and Laura had a romantic connection straight away.

He said: “She’s so positive and so nice and kind to people. I just like [that] she’s got such a love for life that I just resonated with straight away.”

“She’s not afraid to go for things which is really admirable… To me I think in today’s society, Laura is the kind of woman that young women should aspire to be like because she’s strong, she’s talented, she works hard and she doesn’t let anything get in the way of that.”

Laura admitted the public interest in her relationship with Matthew was hard to deal with at times.

The Dublin dancer added: “It was just a natural thing that happened between us. We got on so well. It wasn’t something I was expecting to happen when I came into the show.”

“It just happened that as the weeks went on, we just really clicked as people and we really enjoy each other’s company, so it’s just lovely,” Laura gushed.

It comes after Matthew revealed he plans on travelling to America with Laura soon.

He said: “We’re going travelling together to California, where I lived for two years, for a bit. Then we’re heading to my sister’s wedding in Florida.”