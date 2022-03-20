Matthew MacNabb confirms his romance with Dancing with the Stars partner Laura Nolan

Matthew MacNabb has finally confirmed his romance with his Dancing with the Stars partner Laura Nolan.

The couple, who were sent home from the competition on Sunday night, have been secretly dating for the past few weeks.

Speaking after the show, Matthew said: “Me and Laura are dating. She’s my secret girlfriend.”

The Love Island star continued: “We’ve been dating the past month or two and it’s been good. So I’m very grateful to the show.”

“We’re going travelling together to California, where I lived for two years, for a bit. Then we’re heading to my sister’s wedding in Florida.”

Laura admitted she did not expect to fall in love on the show, adding: “It just so happened that we got on so well… It wasn’t something I predicted would happen, it just happened so naturally.”