Matthew MacNabb addresses speculation he’s dating his DWTS partner Laura Nolan

Matthew MacNabb has finally addressed speculation he’s dating his Dancing With The Stars partner Laura Nolan.

The Love Island star recently raised eyebrows by admitting he was newly dating someone he “met through the show”.

The 27-year-old refused to name his new love interest, but told reporters that she’s “well known”.

Fans believed Matthew was hinting at a romance with Laura, but sadly that’s not the case.

When asked if he was dating Laura during an interview with the Irish Sun, the Downpatrick native said: “No, no, no.”

“I met my new partner because I was doing DWTS but I’d rather not say anything else as it’s still early days.”

When asked if he’s introduced his new girlfriend to Laura, Matthew added: “I’d rather not say.”

Matthew shot to fame on Love Island last summer, when he joined the show during Casa Amor.