Matt LeBlanc splits from Irish girlfriend Aurora Mulligan after five years together

Matt LeBlanc has split from his Irish girlfriend Aurora Mulligan, after five years together.

The actor, best known for playing Joey Tribbiani in Friends, started dating the TV producer in 2016 after meeting on the set of Top Gear.

The couple then made their red carpet debut in 2017 when they attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York together.

Matt LeBlanc spotted with Top Gear producer girlfriend Aurora Mulligan for first time in publichttps://t.co/zYyLmBhGIN pic.twitter.com/iVM1Htkk93 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 1, 2017

Aurora, who hails from Enniskillen, is 17 years younger than 54-year-old Matt, and has been working at the BBC since 2009.

A source told The Sun: “Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over. It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would.”

“He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match.”

“But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work, it was hard for them,” the source explained.

“He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK.”

A spokesperson for Matt confirmed the news to MailOnline, and told the outlet: “They haven’t been together in over a year.”

The Friends star was previously married to model Melissa McKnight from 2003 to 2006, and the former couple share an 18-year-old daughter named Marina Pearl.

The actor was also in a longterm relationship with Andrea Anders from 2006 to 2015.

