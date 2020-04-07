Matt Le Blanc gives update on Friends reunion special

The special was put on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

Matt Le Blanc gave an update on the Friends reunion special after it was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The filming of the show was scheduled to begin at the end of March, but production was said to be pushed to May at the earliest, according to Variety.

Matt spoke to The Kelly Clarkson Show on a pre-recorded segment about the anticipated special and hinted the may have already filmed.

“We got the band back together without the instruments,” he revealed.

“It’s the six of us together talking about the good old days,” he added.

As reported by US publication TV Guide, the television star’s remarks left fans to believe that the one-off has in fact already been filmed.

The special will feature fellow famous cast members Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment and the delay of the special is just one of the many projects to be sidelined due to COVID-19.

The reunion was supposed to help introduce the HBO Max streaming service when it launches in mid-May.

HBO Max will also contain all 236 episodes of the original sitcom’s award-winning 10-season run.