Matt Hancock reunites with I’m A Celeb campmates amid feud rumours

Matt Hancock has reunited with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates amid rumours of a feud.

The former UK Health Secretary sparked uproar last month when he entered the Australian jungle as a bombshell campmate.

Last year, the 44-year-old made headlines after it was revealed that he had breached Covid-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo at his cabinet office – despite being married; he was subsequently forced to resign from his position as Health Secretary.

There had been rumours of a feud between Matt and his ten campmates, after Scarlette Douglas revealed he was not in their WhatsApp groupchat.

However, those rumours appear to have been debunked as the former UK Health Secretary reunited with Seann Walsh and Boy George on Thursday night.

Seann took to Instagram to share a snap of the three of them alongside Matt’s girlfriend Gina.

He wrote: “Campmates reunited.🌴 ❤️ This will never be normal!!! Thanks to all that came to to the show tonight ✌️.”

Boy George commented on the post: “The comedy was just endless and Sean Walsh has a proper job that he is fucking amazing at!”

Meanwhile, Matt shared a video on TikTok of himself, George and Seann and joked: “Today’s the first day of the rest of my life, and here I am with these two!”

He captioned the post: “Hilarious evening watching @seannwalsh’s brilliant show ‘Seann Walsh Is Dead. Happy Now?'”

A number of fans were blown away by Matt and George’s reunion.

One TikTok user wrote: “The trio we never knew we needed😂.”

A second said: “Surprised to see you hanging out with Boy George! 😱,” and a third said: “WHY IS BOY GEORGE THERE HELP.”