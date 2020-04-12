Matt Damon spotted swimming in popular Irish spot

The Hollywood star is currently isolating in Ireland

Matt Damon is clearly keeping busy as he continues to self-isolate in Ireland.

The A-list star had jetted to Ireland to shoot a new movie when the country began to go into lockdown.

The Hollywood star has been staying in Dalkey, with locals praising him for his impeccable manners, and now it looks like he’s fitting right in.

A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Matt, 49, going swimming near Dalkey.

Matt Damon going swimming near #Dalkey with his togs in a @SuperValuIRL bag – fitting right in! pic.twitter.com/4fbj939qHi — Jill Downey (@jillydowney) April 11, 2020

The Bourne star had his swimming shorts in a Super Valu plastic bag – with the store itself even commenting on the photo.

“Great choice Matt,” the popular store commented.

It’s not known when the photo was taken, but given that all public swimming areas were closed this weekend, it’s likely the photo was taken before stricter guidelines came into place.

