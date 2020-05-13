Matt Damon praised for being ‘such a sound guy’ after Irish radio interview

Irish listeners have praised Matt Damon for being “sound” after he gave an interview to Dublin radio station SPIN !03.8.

Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan bagged a world exclusive with the Hollywood star, who has been isolating in Dalkey with his wife, four of his children, and their onset school teachers.

During the interview, Matt praised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for “being a bad ass” for returning to the front line, said Dalkey was “the most beautiful place” he had ever been and video called a nurse to thank her for all of her hard work.

People took to Twitter to praise the star, with many saying he came across as “sound” during the interview:

Honestly if I took one thing from the #MattOnSpin interview it’s that he’s just such a sound guy up for the craic. Matt O’Damon is one of our own now — Shauna (@ShaunaKiely_) May 13, 2020

That whole interview was absolutely gas! Maith sibh @spin1038 what a shcoop! #MattOnSpin https://t.co/xZtzXjUjuU — NighDoLámha Costigan (@axisofneevil) May 13, 2020

I've come to the conclusion that Matt Damon is the soundest guy 🙌 #MattOnSpin — Tara Walsh (@Tara_walsh_) May 13, 2020

@LeoVaradkar will be so pleased at being referred to as a ‘bad ass’ by Matt Damon. #goals #MattOnSpin 😁 — Carmel (@creme99) May 13, 2020

Can’t stop smiling listening to this interview. Just sounds like 3 mates having the bants #MattOnSpin https://t.co/fQkaYyJUUz — Sarina Bellissimo (@SBellissimo) May 13, 2020

Morning made listening to Graham and Nathan interviewing Matt Damon on fully charged after all this time 😂👏🏻 #MattOnSpin — Amy Murphy (@Amy___Murphy) May 13, 2020

