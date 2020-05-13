Home Top Story Matt Damon praised for being ‘such a sound guy’ after Irish radio...

Matt Damon praised for being ‘such a sound guy’ after Irish radio interview

The A-list star called Taoiseeach Leo Varadkar a 'bad ass'

By
Alexandra Ryan | Goss Group Editor
-
Matt Damon has been going viral during his stay in Dalkey

Irish listeners have praised Matt Damon for being “sound” after he gave an interview to Dublin radio station SPIN !03.8.

Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan bagged a world exclusive with the Hollywood star, who has been isolating in Dalkey with his wife, four of his children, and their onset school teachers.

During the interview, Matt praised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for “being a bad ass” for returning to the front line, said Dalkey was “the most beautiful place” he had ever been and video called a nurse to thank her for all of her hard work.

People took to Twitter to praise the star, with many saying he came across as “sound” during the interview:

