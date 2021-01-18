Matt Damon moves to Australia for his next movie role – after spending months living in Ireland

The Hollywood star will be quarantining for two weeks before production begins

Matt Damon moves to Australia for his next movie role – after...

Matt Damon has moved to Australia for his next movie role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Hollywood star bid farewell to Ireland back in October, after spending months living in Dalkey with his family while he filmed The Last Duel.

The 50-year-old has arrived in Sydney, where he will be quarantining for two weeks ahead of the production of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

In a statement to local media, the father-of-three said: “I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months.”

“Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson and Dave Bautista are also set to star in the upcoming flick, which is set for release in 2022.

Matt made headlines all over the world, after being spotted out and about in the seaside town of Dalkey during the first lockdown.

A photo of the actor holding a SuperValu bag (apparently with his togs in it), went viral and even made the New York Times.

He returned to Ireland at the end of August with his wife and children, and spent two weeks in quarantine before resuming filming with Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck in the Ridley Scott film.

Matt previously told radio station Spin 1038 that the Dalkey area was “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been”.