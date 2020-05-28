Matt Damon and family leave Ireland after three-month stay – but actor confirms he’ll be back

Matt Damon and his family flew out of Ireland this morning, after spending three months living in Dalkey.

The Hollywood actor has been living in Dublin since early March, as he was supposed to be filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Last Duel here.

Although filming on the movie was shut down, Matt decided to stay in Ireland with his family during the coronavirus pandemic – but sadly their time on the Emerald Isle has now come to an end.

In photos published by the Irish Independent, Matt and his family wore face coverings as they arrived at Dublin Airport this morning.

According to onlookers, the actor was polite to bystanders before he hopped on a private plane to New York – where he will be reunited with his daughter Alexia, who recently recovered from COVID-19.

When asked if he would return to Ireland in the near future, Matt replied: “Absolutely.”

Matt, his wife Luciana Barroso, and three of their children Isabella, Gia and Stella were staying at the former home of Eddie Irvine over the past three months – which costs €1,000 a night to rent.

The actor’s departure from Ireland was revealed after he stopped off at local bakery in Dalkey to say goodbye to staff on Wednesday.

