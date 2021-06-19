Matt Damon admits he was ‘surprised’ by the reaction to photo of him with SuperValu bag

The actor has also shared his plans to return to Ireland in the near future

Matt Damon admits he was ‘surprised’ by the reaction to photo of...

Matt Damon has admitted he was “surprised” by the reaction to that photo of him in Ireland with a SuperValu bag.

The actor lived in Dalkey for months last year, after filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his time in Ireland, the Hollywood star was dubbed a “hero” after he was snapped holding a SuperValu bag at the Vico Baths.

Matt Damon carrying a SuperValu bag has made my day, if not week actually. I’m going to pretend it’s a big ole bag of cans 😅 pic.twitter.com/WlnIStOmOs — Áis💙 (@kaisling37) April 12, 2020

During a virtual appearance at the Dalkey Book Festival today, Matt was asked if he had “any idea of the impact” the photo had.

The actor replied: “I was so surprised by all of it. Listen, if any of us Hollywood types knew that, you’d see everybody turning up with those Supervalu bags wandering around trying to get their picture taken.”

“But no, I didn’t know… it wasn’t even like a paparazzi shot or anything, because there weren’t any of those.”

“It was just someone who I grabbed a picture with and I was holding the bag… I mean when you’re living there, that’s where you shop.”

Speaking about his love of Ireland, the 50-year-old gushed: “There’s no comparison man, we love it so much. One of my daughters said to me just the other day, just out of the blue, she goes, ‘you know, I could live in Ireland.’”

“It was such a strange time because we got there just as the lockdown started and we lived there for three months, and then went back to finish the movie and lived under kind of even more draconian rules… so it’s funny that they love it so much.”

“I don’t know if there’s something about just the fact that we didn’t do any sightseeing. They just kind of lived there as locals for about six months of last year.”

Matt also revealed he’s made a deal with his kids to come back to Ireland for a proper holiday.

“We did make a deal [with his children] both times we left Ireland saying we’ll come back and finish the movie and then we’ll get to travel. We had a plan to take a caravan all around the country,” he said.

“We had all these grand plans and then the second time it was straight into lockdown again and then we had to leave again.”

“So we made a bargain with the kids that when this all ends we’re going back and we’re gonna do our trip… we all really want to do it, we just felt comfortable there…”

Speaking about living in Dalkey, Matt added: “The town is so beautiful… it was just the best… I even got a pint at Finnegan’s before they shut.”

“Like the day before the lockdown, I went over and had one pint so and then it was closed literally the rest of the six months that I was there. But Lucy and I did get one pint there.”

Matt is married to Luciana Barroso, and the couple share four daughters – Alexia, Gia, Stella and Isabella​.

