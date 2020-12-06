"It was just a very weird situation..."

Matt Cardle opens up about ‘exchanging messages’ with Meghan Markle

Matt Cardle has opened up about “exchanging message”s with Meghan Markle.

The 2010 X Factor winner claimed he began messaging the Duchess of Sussex back in 2015, after she reportedly followed him on social media following his West End performance of the show Memphis.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the singer admitted: “It was just a very weird situation — very odd. And I really don’t know how it came about.”

“Life’s got a course and I was not on that one. I’ve laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back,” Matt added.

Matt previously set the record straight about the message exchange, admitting it had been blown out of proportion.

“It was so little then, if not nothing,” he said during an appearance on Lorraine.

“It’s nothing now. It was nothing. It was absolutely nothing, it’s funny what can be made of nothing nowadays.”

Meghan met Prince Harry the following year, after being set up on a blind date.

The royal couple tied the knot in 2018, welcoming their son Archie in 2019.

Meghan recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage this year, describing the loss as “unbearable grief”.