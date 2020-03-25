Mason Disick reveals Kylie Jenner’s relationship status as he spills Kardashian secrets on Instagram

The 10-year-old's account has since been deleted

In a plot twist nobody expected, Mason Disick joined Instagram and spilled some Kardashian secrets – before his account was swiftly deleted.

Clearly bored during self-quarantine, Mason set up his own Instagram account and started a live stream.

And during his impromptu Instagram Live, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” the 10-year-old said in response to a question from a fan.

After dishing the dirt, Mason’s Instagram account was mysteriously deleted.

Thousands took to social media to joke about the revealing chat, and rumours on Twitter suggest that the Kardashians, or more specifically Kris Jenner, was behind the account’s quick removal.

Mason Disick’s instagram deactivated by the Kardashians after spilling Travis & Kylie tea. pic.twitter.com/I1ly92xkqA — EAST FEED. (@eastfeed) March 25, 2020

Over the past few months, rumours have been rife that Kylie and Travis are back together, following their breakup last October.

In early March, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had rekindled their romance.

However, a different source later told TMZ that they’re “just friends” right now.

Despite this, Kylie and Travis appear to be isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Travis recently uploaded a video of himself and daughter Stormi playing basketball together.