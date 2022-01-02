The Masked Singer viewers left baffled by Rita Ora’s ‘ridiculous’ guesses

Season three of The Masked Singer UK premiered on Saturday night.

The popular show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the judging panel and after each performance, they take a guess as to who they think is behind the mask.

Lionfish was among one of the six contestants to take to the stage on Saturday night’s, and they impressed the judges with their performance of Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini.

The clues they gave about their identity are that they want to add some soul to the proceedings, they are very gentle, and they only defend their barbs when absolutely necessary.

They also said it’s never too late to start, they’ve appeared in places they’ve never been, and they are hoping to get under the skins.

Rita guessed that the person behind the costume could be US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, which resulted in an awkward silence from the audience.

She said: “Honestly I think I know who this is. You could be a woman. That face is kind of frowny, a bit like one of my favourite movies Finding Nemo and Dory, and who plays Dory’s voice? Ellen DeGeneres.”

Rita also guessed Elon Musk and Sia were performing on the show behind the masks.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Rita’s “ridiculous” guesses.

One fan tweeted: “Me every time Rita Ora gives some insane s*** guess.”

Another tweeted: “Yeah Rita Ora. Multi billionaire Elon Musk is doing The Masked Singer.”

Me every time Rita Ora gives some insane shit guess #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/PsLvLk7jxx — Laura Hoole 💙 (@Hoolie206) January 1, 2022

Rita ora: "oooooh Well it could be my good friend….." Everyone in the UK:#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/4kwBTxplos — Luke Newey (@newey_luke) January 1, 2022

Rita Ora’s guesses are ridiculous #MaskedSingerUK — Will Broome (@williambroome) January 1, 2022

Rita Ora telling Jonathan Ross her guesses #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ly39cWIfoJ — Chris Owen (@cwo1983) January 1, 2022

Yeah Rita Ora. Multi billionaire Elon Musk is doing The Masked Singer. — Miles (@pard0nater) January 1, 2022

rita ora already spouting out ppl like sia and drake #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/32REZqtR3E — tyler (@ESCTBy) January 1, 2022

Heather Small was unveiled as Chandelier on Saturday night’s show.

The second episode of the new season airs tonight on Virgin Media One and ITV at 7:30pm.