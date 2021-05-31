The character has dropped major hints about their identity

Masked Dancer viewers are convinced this popular presenter is on the show

Masked Dancer viewers are convinced Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid is on the show.

The wacky show kicked off over the weekend, and saw twelve celebrities perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

Two celebrities have already been unmasked – Diversity star Jordan Banjo as The Viper and Louise Redknapp as The Flamingo.

Fans of the show think Susanna is behind The Knickerbocker Glory character, with clues hinting towards someone with a background in journalism.

Judge Oti Mabuse said: “This is someone at the seaside and on the board, it said ‘live’, so I thought, ‘Ooh, this is someone who works on live TV.”

“And then you said something about ‘the big scoop’, so then that took my brain to journalist. I had Susanna Reid.”

It was confirmed on Monday morning’s GMB that Susanna would be missing from the show this week, further fueling the speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)

Guest entertainment reporter Will Njobvu said to Sean Fletcher: “As you can imagine, Twitter has gone mad with speculations as fans try and guess who else could be underneath those masks and costumes.”

“Some people are saying that maybe TV personality Zoe Ball could be the celeb behind the llama costume and others are certain that another star with Strictly connections, Maisie Smith, could be squirrel.”

Ad

“But do you know what, I’ve been thinking, I’ve been connecting the dots this morning,” he continued. “Could GMB’s very own Susanna Reid be behind one of the masks?”

“Look I’m onto something here. Oti even thinks it’s her after speculating that Knickerbocker Glory was a journalist because the word ‘scoop’ was mentioned in the dancer’s VT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)

“Now it could even be Charlotte Hawkins actually. What do you think Sean?” Will asked.

Sean replied: “Well, Susanna’s not in all week so who knows? It could be that…”

The show sees judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse try to guess the character’s true identities, before one celebrity is eliminated and unmasked at the end of each episode.

Zip, Carwash, Beagle, Squirrel, Scarecrow, Frog, Beetroot, Rubber Chicken, Knickerbocker Glory and Llama remain in the competition, which continues on Saturday, June 5 on Virgin Media One and ITV.