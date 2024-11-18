Masked burglars break into royal estate while Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children were ‘tucked in bed’

Masked burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children were “tucked in bed” nearby.

According to The UK Sun, the scary incident took place last month while the family of five were staying at their primary residence Adelaide Cottage, which is just five minutes away from Windsor Castle.

Two masked men are said to have scaled a six foot fence during the night, and driven off in a pick-up truck and on a quad bike that had been stored in a barn.

A source said: “They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught.

“So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.

“There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit.

“The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged.

“It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds.”

A statement from the Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”