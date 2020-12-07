Mary Kennedy debuts her singing voice in song for charity

'Life Is A Beautiful Dance' is out now

Mary Kennedy has debuted her singing voice in a song for charity.

The broadcaster has teamed up with her sister Deirdre for the track, entitled ‘Life is a Beautiful Dance’, which was written by Don Mescall.

Debuting the song on Sunday’s Ireland AM, the 66-year-old explained: “I just feel like when you’re offered opportunities in life you should take them.”

She’s one of Ireland’s much loved broadcasters, whose graced our TV screens for 40 years and now she’s swapping presenting for singing all in aid of @CarersIreland@KennedyMary joins us in studio now #IrlAM pic.twitter.com/q8dWD2zcwM — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMVMTV) December 6, 2020

“The song came about because Don Mescall, who is a friend of mine and a friend of you as well.”

Mary revealed Don was watching her perform the waltz on Dancing With The Stars earlier this year, and was inspired to write the track as a gift.

“It was just so lovely to receive it, then he asked the hard question ‘will you record it?'” she recalled.

“Eventually, I said I would do it with Deirdre, who is my sister, who is a lovely singer so we share it – it’s half and half.”

Mary revealed that all funds raised from the song would go towards Family Carers Ireland, with supports those across the country who dedicate their lives to caring for loved ones in need.

Musical genes run in Mary’s family, with her nephew Dermot Kennedy rising to fame following a successful singing career, who she previously praised for remaining “so grounded”.

‘Life is a Beautiful Dance’ is out now, and to donate €4 to Family Carers Ireland, text FAMILYCARERS to 50300.