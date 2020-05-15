Mary-Kate Olsen DENIED emergency divorce from estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy

The former actress married the banker back in 2015

Mary-Kate Olsen has been denied an emergency divorce from her estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy.

According to Page Six, a judge in New York denied the former actress’ request, and ruled that it wasn’t an essential matter.

The 33-year-old, who married the banker back in 2015, filed for an emergency divorce on Wednesday – and claimed that the 50-year-old was kicking her out of the apartment they share in NYC.

In court papers, Mary-Kate stated: “I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.”

Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing Pierre Olivier Sarkozy but Needs Emergency Order Due to Pandemic https://t.co/0nqQEknv7a — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2020

Mary-Kate initially filed for divorce on April 17, stating that her marriage had irretrievably broken down.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York City courts haven’t been accepting divorce petitions.

The former child star then filed an emergency request for the divorce papers to be accepted, and for the court to proceed with her petition – but a judge denied her request.

In her original divorce papers, Mary-Kate asked the court to uphold the terms of the prenup she and Olivier signed.

She also requested the continued use of their apartment in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood, an apartment on East 49th Street, and their home in The Hamptons.

Mary-Kate started dating Olivier, who is the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, back in 2012 – and they tied the knot three years later.

