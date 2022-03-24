Mary Bedford sparks rumours she’s dating a fellow Love Island star

Mary Bedford has sparked rumours she’s dating a fellow Love Island star.

The 22-year-old shot to fame on the hit dating show last summer, where she struck up a romance with Aaron Simpson.

The pair split shortly after leaving the villa, and Mary has since been linked to 2016 Islander Scott Thomas.

The pair cuddled up at a recent Stormzy concert, with Scott sharing a cosy snap of them together to his Instagram.

One fan commented on the post: “You and Mary are a yes from me😍😍😍”, while a second wrote: “Nice couple 💑 😂😂🔥❤️”

A third penned: “I knew you were having a thing w Mary for a while now 😍 🙌🔥”

Scott came in third place on Love Island 2016 alongside Kady McDermott, who he split from in December 2017.