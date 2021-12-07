Marty Morrissey’s mother dies in car crash in Co. Clare

Marty Morrissey’s mother Peggy has sadly died in a car crash in Co. Clare.

The accident took place at Annagh, Miltown Malbay at approximately 12:30am on Tuesday.

Peggy Morrissey, who was aged in her 90s and originally from Mallow in Cork, was the sole occupant and driver of the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Limerick University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí at Kilrush Garda Station have issued an appeal for anyone with information on the crash to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Shane Talty, a Fianna Fáil Councillor for Ennistymon, describing the news as a “terrible tragedy”.

He told the Irish Mirror: “There’s huge shock and upset in the local community. Everybody’s thoughts are with Marty and the wider family circle, and we hope they’ll be supported through the next few days.”

“Peggy would have had a wonderful life and was a great woman and had a great network of family and friends and had all the positives you would like to see everyone have in their lives. It’s just a particularly tragic end to that.”