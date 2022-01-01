Marty Morrissey pays tribute to his mother Peggy as he returns to work after her death

Marty Morrissey has paid tribute to his mother as he returned to work after her death.

The presenter’s beloved mum Peggy was tragically killed in a car crash in Co. Clare last month.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, Marty said: “As you probably know I lost my mother three weeks ago tragically and heartbreakingly in a car accident on a road that she travelled sometimes three of four times a day between Quilty and Miltown Malbay and the Wild Atlantic Way.”

“My mother Peggy was very special; a force of nature to be honest. An only child from north Cork, she married an only child from west Clare, and they had an only child – that’s me and where once there were three of us, now there is only one.”

“Don’t get me wrong, we had our moments but wasn’t I the lucky one to have had my mother for so long, but your mom is your mom and I miss her terribly,” he added.

“I’ve been very lucky to have received such strength and comfort these past few weeks from friends and strangers alike. Your kindness and warmth has been overwhelming and your cards, letters, emails and texts have been a massive help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“I’m also aware that many of you have suffered terrible losses in recent times and I want you to know that I’m thinking of you.”

Happy New Year to you and your loved ones tonight as we approach 2022. I’m back at work tomorrow morning on RTÉ Radio 1 from 9 to 11am. My mother loved the radio so it’s a good place for me to start. Do join us if you can. @RTERadio1 — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) December 31, 2021

Mary Kennedy also appeared on the programme to talk about Peggy, who she got to know while filming a Nationwide special about Marty at his family home in Quilty.

She said: “The first thing I remember is going to Quilty and you’re bringing me in the side door into the kitchen and there was your mam, and she was doing up rashers and sausages because she knew I had driven from Dublin, and she was just so lovely.”

“We filmed for the whole day, and we came back, and she had plates of sandwiches ready, and she insisted that I stay in your home.”

Mary added that Peggy was a “wonderful woman and typical of the Irish mammy”.