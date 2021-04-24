The social media star has knocked Carl Mullan off the top of the list

Marty Guilfoyle returns as favourite to replace Eoghan McDermott on RTÉ 2fm

Marty Guilfoyle has returned as the favourite to replace Eoghan McDermott on RTÉ 2fm.

On Friday, Doireann Garrihy announced that she would be taking a break from the airwaves to “trial, test and fine tune” a brand new breakfast show – after her co-host recently left the station in a shock move.

Over the past few weeks, 2fm presenter Carl Mullan has been hotly tipped to replace Eoghan on the show.

However, a new burst of support for Marty Guilfoyle has knocked him off the top spot.

Doireann previously hosted The Zoo Crew on Spin 1038 with Marty, and the pair had great chemistry on air.

After Doireann announced her plans to work on a new breakfast show this week, Marty’s odds tumbled into 13/8.

Carl, who presents 2FM’s weekend breakfast show alongside Aifric O’Connell, is now the 7/4 second favourite with those odds clipped in from 3/1 over a week ago.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “The odds on potential contenders to fill McDermott’s seat have shifted yet again this week with Marty Guilfoyle returning as the favourite.”

“Doireann Garrihy is taking a break from the show to interview McDermott’s replacement with punters making Guilfoyle the 13/8 favourite from 3/1 with Carl Mullan in close pursuit at 7/4 from 3/1.”

Check out the full list of odds on who will replace Eoghan below:

Martin Guilfoyle – 13/8

Carl Mullan – 7/4

Lottie Ryan – 4/1

James Kavanagh – 5/1

Aindriú de Paor – 6/1

Blathnaid Treacy – 16/1

James Patrice – 20/1

Maura Higgins – 66/1

Greg O’Shea – 100/1

