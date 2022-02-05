Martin King’s wife Jenny McCarthy shares update after brain tumour removal

Jenny McCarthy has shared an update after undergoing brain surgery this week.

The celebrity photographer, who is married to Virgin Media star Martin King, is recovering after having a brain tumour removed.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Jenny shared a selfie with her husband Martin, showing her head covered in bandages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

She wrote: “And just like that, Professor Ciarán Bolger decided to let me home to relax. I’ve never been so grateful, grateful to have the last week behind me.”

“It looks great, just one more little test to come back. But for now it’s time to chill out in the couch and start the road to getting Jenny back to where she actually belongs 📸 ❤️.”

In another update earlier this week, Jenny told her Instagram followers: “I thought I’d never see this day. I’m on the other side of surgery and it’s just great.”

“A brain tumour was removed and to Professor Ciarán Bolger’s knowledge, he seems to have taken it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

“I am so grateful to have a wonderful surgeon and incredible hospital staff 🙏 Thank you too every single one of you for saying prayers and lighting candles ❤️.”

“To my husband and family ❤️ and the PHOTOSBYJEN team (Jen, Matthew & Amy) ❤️❤️❤️I’m in hospital until Sat/Sun. chat very soon ❤️.”

Jenny revealed she had to have a tumour removed last month.

The celebrity photographer had a benign tumour removed back in 2011 – but unfortunately it grew back.

Jenny and Martin tied the knot in November 2011, and the couple are parents to five children – Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex.