Martin King admits he was ‘surprised’ by Six O’Clock Show shake-up

Martin King has admitted he was “surprised” by Virgin Media’s decision to shake-up The Six O’Clock Show.

Last week, the broadcaster announced that Muireann O’Connell would be leaving the programme after four years to host Ireland AM.

Muireann has since been replaced by Karen Koster, who previously hosted Ireland AM alongside Tommy Bowe.

Speaking to RSVP Live about the shake-up, Martin said: “It was a surprise when I was told that they were shaking things up and making a couple of changes here and there…”

“But Muireann has been absolutely brilliant so far on Ireland AM and Karen has been equally amazing on the Six O’Clock Show.”

“Karen and I, we’ve been working in TV3, and in the last few years Virgin Media, for a lot of years.”

“We were just saying the other day that between us we have about 40 years of television experience, and we kind of orbited each other and now here we are working together.”

Martin continued: “Of course I miss Muireann, just as I’m sure Karen misses having Tommy [Bowe] beside her as well.”

“This is the nature of television, changes are made, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the good or not so good.”

“The changes they’ve made in Virgin Media are good and there were reasons for it. We’re all professional broadcasters and I’m looking forward to working with Karen.”