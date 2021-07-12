Marnie Simpson reveals why she split from fiancé Casey Johnson earlier this year

Marnie Simpson has revealed why she split from her fiancé Casey Johnson earlier this year.

Just months after announcing their engagement, the Geordie Shore star briefly split from her husband-to-be in January.

Speaking to The Sun, the mother-of-one admitted she was depressed at the time and “pushed everyone close” to her away.

The 29-year-old had an operation to burn the lining of her bladder off around Christmas time, after being diagnosed with Trigonitis.

She explained: “The operation was really painful. It took about four months to fully heal, and I was really, really depressed and so down.”

“I was about eight weeks post-op, and I thought the operation hadn’t worked. I got myself so upset and stressed out, even though the doctors had told us it was a very long, up and down recovery, and they said that would happen.”

“But when you’ve gone through such a traumatic illness, you worry that you’re going to be like that forever. And I thought it hadn’t worked and pushed everyone close to us away, because I was so depressed at the time.”

Marnie and Casey have since rekindled their romance, but recently decided to postpone their wedding day.

The TV personality said: “It just didn’t feel right. Everything was going wrong. It was just a bit of a shambles. We were way too busy to have a wedding when we wanted it, so making the decision to postpone it was really easy.”

“I got really indecisive about what I wanted and I think it was because I had too much going on. I was changing my mind.”

“I feel like I definitely want a more simple wedding. I was trying to put too much into it before. I want a party but I don’t want to have to do the full sit-down dinner. All I want to do is just marry Casey.”

Marnie and Casey met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017, and welcomed their son Rox in October 2019.

The couple announced her engagement back in August, and they have since purchased their first home together.