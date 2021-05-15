Marnie Simpson opens up about her struggle with depression: ‘I wanted to die’

The reality star has revealed she owes her life to her fiancé Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her struggle with depression, admitting she “wanted to die” over her health issues in 2019.

In a candid post shared on Instagram, the former Geordie Shore star posted multiple photos and videos of herself crying.

Marnie wrote: “Wasn’t sure weather to post this as its very personal but it’s mental health awareness week so I thought I would share my story with mental health.”

“In 2019 my life changed dramatically, it was one of the worst years of my life, my physical and mental health suffered dramatically and I don’t think anyone could understand the mental space I was in…”

“Going from a normal girl living her life like everyone else to being told my last option was have to have my entire bladder removed along with half my reproductive organs due to a incurable bladder condition that no doctor could diagnose or treat, it left me so depressed beyond words, unable to function, walk, even talk,” she confessed.

“The amount of agonising pain I endured 24/7 was unexplainable & I generally wanted to die, I thought there was no other option. I felt like a burden to my family, I spent £1000s on medications, treatments and not one doctor could help.”

“I thought my life was over forever. living with what felt like shards of glass inside my bladder 24/7 with no relief was utter hell & the crazy thing is NOT ONE PERSON KNEW…”

“I kept majority of my illness & depression private as I was ashamed & embarrassed, 1. because it’s a humiliating problem & 2. I always felt like I would be judged for having depression which is SO WRONG.”

Marnie continued: “If it hadn’t of been for the people around me helping me cope with the pure struggle of every day life I don’t know how I would of coped. I owe my life to Casey and my parents they literally kept the hope alive for me even when I lost it…”

“I was in pure pain & deep sadness 24/7 thinking when will it end, will I ever have a normal life again, will my bladder ever not hurt, it effected everything I changed as a person, my relationships broke down, my work stopped, and I couldn’t be the mam I knew I truly was.”

“I’m posting this to help people. who ever is struggling and don’t have any hope TRUST ME there is always HOPE, you have to fight, stay strong and keep going & never give up.”

“YOU DONT KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOMEONES LIFE they could be fighting the hardest battles and you just don’t know so please be kind.”

Marnie concluded her post by revealing she had an operation on her bladder in October, which gave her her life back.

The reality star is engaged to Casey Johnson, who she shares son Rox with.

