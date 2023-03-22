Marnie Simpson marries longtime love Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson has married her longtime love Casey Johnson.

The Geordie Shore star, who shares two sons with the former X Factor contestant, confirmed the news to OK! magazine on Wednesday.

The blushing bride said: “We’ve finally tied the knot – we’re over the moon!”

The couple, who were forced to postpone their nuptials back in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are yet to share photos from their big day.

Their wedding was attended by family and friends, including many of Marnie’s Geordie Shore co-stars.

It’s understood the couple are also filming the celebrations for an upcoming TLC reality show.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “It’s set to be an intimate and meaningful ceremony which will take place in the UK.”

“Only close friends and family will be in attendance and Marnie’s so happy that she’ll be able to share this moment with her co-stars too.”

Marnie and Casey first met back in 2017 while filming the show Single AF.

The couple got engaged in August 2020.

The reality stars welcomed their first son, named Rox, on October 29, 2019.

Marnie and Casey welcomed their second son, named Oax, on May 18, 2022.