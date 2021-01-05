Marnie Simpson breaks silence amid reports she’s split from fiancé Casey Johnson: ‘It’s a tough time’

Marnie Simpson has broken her silence amid reports she’s split from fiancé Casey Johnson.

The former Geordie Shore shared a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram on Sunday, leaving fans fearful she and Casey had split, just months after announcing their engagement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 28-year-old admitted she had been going through a “tough time”.

The mother-of-one said: “I’ve been getting a lot of messages, a lot of questions and I know everyone means well, but I want everyone to respect my privacy.”

“That’s it really. I don’t want to talk about it. It’s a tough time, everyone’s going through tough times at the minute so I’m not going to moan.

“I just want everyone to stop saying hurtful things and stop speculating… It’s just s**t.

“What I’ve realised over this past year is that no one will ever know what goes on behind closed doors. I know that from personal experience.

“No one knows details, no one knows scenarios, no one knows situations, no one knows what’s going on in someone’s head or someone’s mind… Just treat people how you want to be treated.”

Marnie and Casey met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017, and welcomed their son Rox in October 2019.

The reality star announced her engagement to Casey back in August, but her recent Instagram post left fans concerned.

The Newcastle native posted a quote that reads: “To new beginnings”, along with the caption: “👩‍👦🏠”.

Taking to the comment section, one follower asked: “Are you and Casey still together??” while another commented: “Wait , why is it just 👩‍👦 ??? They not following each other ……”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marnie♡ (@marns)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Marnie also shared a quote about life “removing someone you never thought of losing”.

The couple are no longer following each other on Instagram, and Marnie has removed her engagement announcement post from the social media platform.

When asked whether the couple had split, a rep for Marnie told Goss.ie: “No comment.”