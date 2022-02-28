Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson reveal the gender of their second baby

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have revealed the gender of their second baby.

The couple, who met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017, welcomed their son Rox in October 2019.

The reality stars are now expecting their second child together, who is due in May.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, the pair revealed they are expecting another baby boy.

Marnie said: “I don’t feel it was that much of a surprise. I had a feeling I was going to be having another boy when I fell pregnant. Even a psychic predicted it! I guess I always thought it was going to be a boy before I found out.”

While Marnie had an inkling about the gender, her fiancé Casey was convinced they were going to have a baby girl.

She explained: “He swore we were having a daughter. But then, obviously, we found out we were having another boy – I was right!”

The 30-year-old said that this will be her last baby, and admitted she wished they waited for a “big surprise” to find out the gender.

The former Geordie Shore star said: “I’d never say never, just because you don’t know how you’re going to feel about it later down the line. But as far as I feel right now, this is our last baby.”

Marnie announced her pregnancy back in November, writing on Instagram at the time: “BABY NUMBER 2!!! EEEEEK👶🏻 It’s happening guys 🙈 @caseycodyj”.

