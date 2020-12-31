Mark Wright urges followers to stay safe amid the pandemic – as family and friends test positive for Covid-19

The TOWIE star spoke about the spread of the new variant of the virus

Mark Wright has urged his followers to stay safe amid the pandemic.

The former TOWIE star took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he revealed he had family members and friends test positive for the coronavirus.

The 33-year-old wrote: “The Government have of course explained how fast this new variant is spreading, but I think it is hard to understand quite how fast.”

“I cannot stress how many people I know, from immediate family to best friends and distant friends who currently have covid.

“It’s rife. Stay safe,” he added.

The news comes after comedian John Bishop revealed he tested positive for the deadly virus on Christmas Day, describing it as the “worst illness” he’s ever had.

The 54-year-old described his symptoms as “debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue.”

John is the latest celebrity to open up about their battle with Covid-19, with the likes of Tom Hanks, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Hugh Grant and Ellen DeGeneres also contracting the virus.

