Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share gushing tributes – as they celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

The couple are celebrating their special day during lockdown

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share gushing tributes – as they celebrate...

Mark Wright has paid a special tribute to his wife Michelle Keegan – as they celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

The former TOWIE star and the actress are marking the big day during lockdown in the UK.

But making sure the celebration didn’t go unnoticed, Mark, 33, shared a sweet throwback from their wedding day, and wrote a tribute to his other half.

“Happy 5 years @michkeegan Thank you for being you, making me smile every day and Thank you for being my biggest supporter,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Love you always x,” he added.

Meanwhile Michelle, 32, shared an unseen wedding photo on her Instagram page to mark the occasion.

“5 years ago today. Happy Wedding Anniversary @wrighty_ Thank you for always holding my hand 🖤,” she wrote.

While the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on everyone, Mark recently revealed he was happy to be able to spend more time with his wife.

Mark has been busy working on his TV presenting career in LA, while Michelle has been working on acting projects, so the couple often had a long-distant relationship.