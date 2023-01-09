Mark Mehigan shows his support for girlfriend Doireann Garrihy following her DWTS hosting debut

Mark Mehigan has shown his support for his girlfriend Doireann Garrihy, following her hosting debut on Dancing with the Stars.

The RTÉ 2FM star joined Jennifer Zamparelli at the helm on Sunday night, taking over from Westlife’s Nicky Byrne who left the show last year.

Mark, who started dating Doireann last year, took to his Instagram Stories after the show to post a sweet snap of his beau cuddling her dog Bertie.

Two stunning bouquets are seen behind Doireann in the photo, which Mark captioned: “🔥🔥🔥”

Doireann took to Instagram after the show to thank her co-host Jen for “being the most fabulous partner in glitz”.

She wrote: “What a buzz 🥹🪩✨ Same time next week @dwtsirl 🥳 (but no dancing, just presenting, thanks be to god 😂) Thank you @jenzamparelli for being the most fabulous partner in glitz 🪩🤍” Mark commented on the post: “🔥 🔥 🔥” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy) A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Doireann on her “amazing” DWTS debut. Her sister Aoibhin wrote: “What a debut 🔥✨❤️”, while presenter Glenda Gilson penned: “Great job missus – you looked stunning ❤️” Georgie Crawford commented: “Well done Doireann great job 🙌”, and DWTS judge Arthur Gourounlian wrote: “You absolutely SMASHED IT so proud of you 🎀💚🔥” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy) Doireann and Mark first sparked romance rumours in December, after they enjoyed a night away together at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry. Doireann officially confirmed her relationship with Mark on January 3, sharing a photo of them from their trip to The K Club. Mark hosts popular podcast The Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019. The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.