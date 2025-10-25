Mark Mehigan shares emotional post about sobriety – after the arrival of his first child with Doireann Garrihy

Mark Mehigan has penned an emotional reflection on his sobriety journey, after becoming a father for the first time.

Earlier this week, the comedian and his wife, TV and radio presenter Doireann Garrihy, announced the arrival of their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in December, are now parents to a bouncing baby girl called Rosie.

A few days on from Rosie’s arrival, Mark has now opened up about how fatherhood has changed his perspective.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share three snaps, including one from his wedding day with Doireann, and another of him enjoying skin-to-skin bonding time with his newborn daughter.

In the caption of his post, Mark went on to share that October 25 marks four years since he decided to go sober.

“Four years sober today. One day at a time. It feels particularly special that this date will now be known as the week my daughter was born,” he penned.

“Sobriety delivers everything that alcohol promised. So, if you are struggling, please reach out. You don’t have to be alone,” Mark continued.

“And look, there’s a lot to be said for taking the scenic route towards getting your s**t together,” the stand-up comedian added.

Mark’s proud wife Doireann later gushed in his comments section: “With every year life gets a whole lot rosier. WE are so proud of you.”

Many of Mark’s followers have also extended their congratulations to him, with one replying: “You are such a wonderful role model for sobriety and haven’t lost the spark of madness. Congrats to you and Doireann.”

Another agreed: “Wow Mark, well done, and you have two beautiful girls cheering you on, so much more to come for you all.”

On October 21, Mark and Doireann delighted their followers when they confirmed that they have welcomed their first child together.

At the time, the new parents took to Instagram to post a snap of themselves with baby Rosie, taken moments after she was born.

Unveiling her name for the first time in their caption, Doireann and Mark wrote: “Our baby, Rosie. A love like this we’ve never known.”