Mark Mehigan reveals his latest project

Mark Mehigan has revealed his new project on Instagram today.

The comedian unveiled his new podcast Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast in collaboration with GoLoud on the social media site.

The podcast is aimed at comedy lovers and said that listeners can expect to hear the hilarious host talk about everything from “modern Irish life” to “pop culture.”

In the Instagram post shared by GoLoud in collaboration with Mark wrote:

“A new podcast for comedy lovers. From the plain, to the insane, to the completely mundane. This is Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast! 🎙️”

“Join comedian Mark Mehigan as he navigates his way through modern Irish life, whilst lightly roasting every aspect of pop culture. Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast promises to be the perfect blend of comedy and sincerity, combining his storytelling skills, captivating stand up talent & viral social roasts.”

The new podcast is a GoLoud original and the first episode has gone live today.

“Episode one is live now on the GoLoud app, or any major podcast platform 🎧”

The comedian has gone from strength to strength in recent months as he celebrated one year smoke-free this week and launched his first book This Is Not A Self-Help Book last month.

The comedian is also engaged to RTÉ star Doireann Garrihy whom he proposed to in December after one year together.

The presenter gushed about her fiancée in an interview with The Sunday Times and said: “Mark is amazing. From the outside looking in it probably seems quite fast, but I really feel like I’ve known him forever.”

“I’m more sensitive than he is, but we’re supportive of each other and we understand what the other does.”

“I very much feel we couldn’t be better suited.”