Mark Mehigan opens up for the first time about ‘eye-opening’ birth of first child with wife Doireann Garrihy

Mark Mehigan has opened up for the first time about the birth of his daughter.

Last week, the comedian and his wife, TV and radio presenter Doireann Garrihy, announced the arrival of their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in December, are now parents to a bouncing baby girl called Rosie.

For the first time since his newborn’s arrival, Mark has now recalled how Rosie was brought into the world.

Speaking on his Weekly Roast podcast, the 34-year-old described Doireann giving birth as “the most eye-opening thing I’ve ever seen” and “not a fairytale”.

He continued: “We had an emergency section. That wasn’t planned and that wasn’t something that we were expecting. So, that in itself was a lot for Doireann, and I suppose for me as well.

“I don’t think I was prepared in any way for that. You are very much just being brought into a full-blown surgery operating theatre.

“It all just happened so quickly. One minute you’re lying on the floor, because I was hoping to get a cape. We both were. She’d had the epidural, so she was more chilled out. She was more relaxed, and then I was hoping to get a cape. They were like, ‘We’ve got these mats that we can give to the husband.’ It’s essentially a J Cloth,” he joked.

Mark was then asked if a C-section was ever in the couple’s birthing plan.

“There was never any question of it being a section. Well, not that there was any question of it, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, of course, but we hadn’t expected there to be a section, because the way that it worked, it looked all straight forward, and then it just wasn’t,” he admitted.

Describing Doireann’s labour, Mark noted: “For somebody to be in that much pain for that length of time is mental. With the level of agony that they experience, there’s a moment when she would get a contraction and I would see her face sort of change structure.

“She’d lose her breath and she would be experiencing a pain that the human body isn’t even designed to express. The pain is so severe and intense that she can’t even, like, crying wouldn’t be sufficient or yelping wouldn’t actually be enough. So, she just almost freezes the pain.”

Labelling Doireann’s emergency C-section as “serious s**t”, the new dad then reflected on the moment that he held his daughter for the first time.

“The first time I held Rosie, I was holding Doireann’s hand […] I’m taking my phone out [to take photos], holding Doireann and looking her in the eyes, just praying that everything is okay, and then you just hear the cry, and it’s like, as soon as you hear the crying, you’re crying.

“[The midwife] gets her into Doireann’s arms and it’s just like, everything in an instant, in that split second, you realise that all of your worries, not that they weren’t valid, but it’s like they don’t matter, and this is now the thing that you’re worrying about, and this is the only thing that you will worry about. Everything else is just minimised in a heartbeat,” Mark added.

Announcing Rosie’s birth earlier this month, Doireann and Mark penned on Instagram: “Our baby, Rosie. A love like this we’ve never known.”