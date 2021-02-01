Mario Falcone says he’s been ‘beating himself up’ over the death of TOWIE co-star Mick Norcross

The Sugar Hut owner was found dead in his home last month

Mario Falcone has opened up about the death of his TOWIE co-star Mick Norcross.

The Sugar Hut owner was sadly found dead last month, at the age of 57.

Mario, 32, starred in The Only Way Is Essex alongside Mick for two years, before the nightclub boss quit the show in 2013.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star admitted he had been “beating himself up” for not checking in on Mick before his death.

“I’ve been very upset. Probably out of everybody I’ve ever lost this is the one that’s hurt me the most, just because it was someone I really looked up to and it has come as a really big shock to me,” he said.

“I had so much love for him and he was such a nice man. This has been particularly hard.”

Mario admitted that the death had caused him to experience anxiety, explaining: “I see it as a trigger when something like that happens.

“I sort of go within myself, I feel like I can’t breathe. I feel like something’s pushing down on my chest a little bit. And that’s how I felt for the first few days.”

“I beat myself up about things like that [reaching out]. You can’t check on everyone you know. There’s people you genuinely believe are people who don’t need checking in on.”

He continued: “Mick used to post positive stuff everyday. I’m always the first person to punish myself for things like that. It’s such a hard thing.”

Mario revealed Mick reached out to him during his battle with depression, saying: “He reached out. He offered me someone to talk to. He cared. He was mortified when he found out I tried to take my own life.”

The TV personality claimed: “No one on the show reached out or gave a s**t. That just sums up the industry, in my opinion.

“If I see someone getting hammered on social media, I’ll always check in, even if I don’t know them.”

RIP my friend. You were the perfect gentlemen and I am thankful I got the privilege of having you in my life ❤️ https://t.co/bP8a9nv9Nw — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) January 21, 2021

Mick’s death was confirmed by Essex Police on January 21, after he was found dead at his home.

A police statement said: “We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

“Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Just hours before he was found dead, Mick sent out a heartbreaking last tweet, which read: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”