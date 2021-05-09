Mario Falcone reveals his two-year-old son was rushed to A&E after getting sweetcorn stuck in his nose

Mario Falcone reveals his two-year-old son was rushed to A&E after getting...

Mario Falcone has revealed his two-year-old son was rushed to hospital after getting sweetcorn stuck in his nose.

The former TOWIE star shares his son Parker with his fiancée Becky Miesner, and took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to explain what happened.

He said: “So, it’s been a very eventful evening. Parker, at dinner time, got a little bit of sweetcorn stuck in his nose so we tried everything – tried to help him blow it out, tried mother’s kiss that didn’t do anything.”

“So we took him to A&E and waited for four hours to see someone and two minutes before we could see the ear, nose and throat specialist he coughed and sneezed it out himself.”

“He also thought he needed an ambulance when we were at home and he was asking for an ambulance. But, yeah… Quarter past 11 on a Saturday night. Have kids they said, it will be fun they said, she wants another one she says!”

“After last night’s sweetcorn escapade, you would have thought that Parker would have liked a nice long lay-in this morning, being as he went to bed at half 11. But, nope, no, no… to rub salt in the wounds he got up at 10 past six this morning.”

“So we’re a very tired household and I’ve done the honourable hero dad thing and been to Starbucks to get us breakfast and Becky and I a very strong coffee. But today’s going to be a struggle. No more sweetcorn, ever.”

Sharing a photo of his son holding the piece of sweetcorn, Mario wrote: “So after 4 hours in A&E waiting to have a little piece of sweet corn removed from his nose he ended up coughing and sneezing it out himself! 😂🌽”