Marilyn Monroe dress designer Bob Mackie slams Kim Kardashian for wearing iconic gown to the Met Gala

Bob Mackie has slammed Kim Kardashian for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown to the Met Gala.

The 82-year-old costume designer, who famously sketched Marilyn’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ dress, said “nobody else” should have been allowed wear the gown.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I thought it was a big mistake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Mackie (@bobmackie)

“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her.”

“It was designed for her,” he added. “Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

Mackie drew the design in 1962 for Jean Louis, who made the dress for Marilyn to serenade US president John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

The legendary actress died less than three months later.

Kim borrowed the iconic gown, which is worth over $5million, from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando.

As we previously reported, the 41-year-old was initially told she couldn’t wear Marilyn’s dress to the Met Gala, as it didn’t fit her.

But after Kim challenged herself to lose 16 pounds in less than a month, the museum allowed her to wear the dress as it was a better fit.

The SKIMS founder only wore Marilyn’s actual dress for a few minutes to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala, before she changed into a replica for the rest of the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim didn’t pay to wear the gown on the night, but the mother-of-four did promise to make two donations to organisations in the Orlando area on the museum’s behalf.

According to TMZ, the iconic dress will go back on display on Memorial Day, but will be moved to Ripley’s in Hollywood, California.

It’s understood the dress will be displayed alongside other accessories Kim paired with it at the Gala.