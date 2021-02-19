The singer has vehemently denied the allegations

Marilyn Manson being investigated by police over abuse allegations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed there are investigating allegations of domestic violence made against Marilyn Manson.

The news comes just weeks after multiple women came forward with allegations of abuse against the American singer, including his ex Evan Rachel Wood.

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Brian Warner, has vehemently denied their allegations.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said: “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry.”

“The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

Earlier this month, Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of “grooming” her, and alleged he “horrifically abused” her for years.

The former couple started dating back in 2007, when Evan was 19 and Marilyn was 37.

The musician and the actress were briefly engaged in 2010, before they called it quits less than a year later.

After Evan’s claims hit headlines, the 52-year-old released a statement via social media, insisting his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

He wrote: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.”

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

