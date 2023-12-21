Mariah Carey and longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka ‘split’ after seven years

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have reportedly split after seven years together.

The legendary pop star and the 40-year-old had been dating since 2016.

The pair met when Bryan became a backup dancer for Mariah back in 2006.

A source has told Page Six that the couple have now split, as Bryan reportedly wants children.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” told the source.

The outlet was also told their 14-year age gap also played a role in their split.

The 54-year-old already shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Rumours of their split circulated earlier this week when the Fantasy singer was spotted on her annual trip to Aspen, Colorado alone.

The backup dancer was also not present for Mariah’s tour, Merry Christmas One and All! that kicked off in November.

Another source told the publication: “He wants to start having his own life.”

The pair briefly split in 2017 before later reconciling.

They were last spotted together back in March, celebrating Mariah’s birthday.