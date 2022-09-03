Mariah Carey addresses why she called Meghan Markle a ‘diva’ in podcast

Mariah Carey has addressed why she called Meghan Markle a “diva” in the latest episode of her podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series Archetypes last week, and has invited special guests Serena Williams and Mariah to appear on the show.

Meghan and the singer discussed the complexities of the word “diva” during the latest episode of the show.

The Duchess said: “That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into. It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

Mariah replied: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like,” to which Meghan asked: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?

Laughing, Mariah added: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual,” and Meghan said: “Oh it’s the look.”

In her voiceover, Meghan then admitted that Mariah calling her a diva made her “sweat”.

On Friday, Mariah has explained that she used the word “diva” to describe Meghan because it was the most “fabulous, gorgeous and empowering” meaning of the word.

Mariah tweeted: “Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about The Duality of [the word] Diva. Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes.”

