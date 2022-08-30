Mariah Carey accuses Meghan Markle of having ‘diva moments’ on latest podcast episode

Mariah Carey has accused Meghan Markle of having “diva moments” on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series last week.

In a promo clip for the podcast, Meghan said: “I’m just excited to be myself, and talk, and be unfiltered and… yeah, it’s fun.”

Meghan and Mariah discussed the complexities of the word “diva”.

The Duchess said: “That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into. It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

Mariah replied: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like,” to which Meghan asked: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?

Laughing, Mariah added: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual,” and Meghan said: “Oh it’s the look.”

In her voiceover, Meghan admitted that Mariah calling her a diva made her “sweat”.

“”Though my fan-girling was tempered today, I think she could tell, but that aside, it was all going swimmingly,” the Duchess said.

“I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.”

“You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt like ‘Wait… What? No, what? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that?'”

Meghan continued: “My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise. Does she actually not see me?”

“So she must have felt my nervous laughter and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing.”

“The quote-unquote ‘fabulousness’, as she sees it. She meant ‘diva’ as a compliment but I heard it as a dig,” Meghan admitted.

“I heard it as the word ‘diva’, as I think of it, but in that moment as she explained to me, she meant it as ‘chic’, as ‘aspirational’ and how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us.”

“It’s mind-blowing to me. It actually made me realise that in these episodes, as I’ve opened the door for conversation surrounding the archetypes, that try to hold us back, that for some reclaiming the words is what will propel us forward,” she concluded.