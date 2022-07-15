Maria Sharapova announces the birth of her first child

Maria Sharapova has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Alexander Giles.

The retired tennis player shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday evening, revealing she gave birth to a baby boy on July 1, 2022.

The 35-year-old wrote: “Theodore VII•I•MMXXII 🍼🐣 The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.”

Maria announced her pregnancy on her 35th birthday back in April with a sweet post.

Alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump on the beach, she wrote: “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Maria and her British businessman beau got engaged in December 2020.

Alexander, 42, has close ties to the Royal family, and is a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He atteneded William and Kate’s 2011 wedding, and was also invited to Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Maria retired as a professional tennis player in February 2020, after 28 years.